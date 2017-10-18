Gorgeous sweet cranberries balance the heat in this sweet-and-spicy hummus. The flavonoid and phytonutrient from the cranberries provide antioxidant benefits. The chickpeas contribute a balance of protein, healthy fat, and carbs, all needed to keep a hard-working body in check.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 95; protein: 4g; fat: 4g; carbs: 12g; sugar: 2g

Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., author of Plant-Powered for Life and The Plant-Powered Blog.