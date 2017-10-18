Gorgeous sweet cranberries balance the heat in this sweet-and-spicy hummus. The flavonoid and phytonutrient from the cranberries provide antioxidant benefits. The chickpeas contribute a balance of protein, healthy fat, and carbs, all needed to keep a hard-working body in check.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 95; protein: 4g; fat: 4g; carbs: 12g; sugar: 2g
Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., author of Plant-Powered for Life and The Plant-Powered Blog.
Place dried cranberries in a small dish and add olive oil, lime juice, and tahini. Stir well, and set aside for 30 minutes to soften berries.
Place drained chickpeas (reserve liquid) in the container of a food processor or blender. Add cranberries with oil, lime juice, and tahini. Add garlic, jalapeño pepper, and smoked paprika.
Process mixture, and slowly add reserved chickpea liquid, 1 Tbsp at a time, until you achieve a smooth, yet firm texture. Process for about 3 minutes, until smooth and well-blended.
Remove hummus from food processor, and stir in cilantro. Refrigerate until serving time.