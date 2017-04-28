These cranberry-orange protein bars are about as easy to make as it gets—they require virtually no cooking and very little prep time. Simply mix up all the ingredients and leave them in the fridge to set overnight—they'll be ready to grab first thing in the morning.
Nutrition (per bar)
234 calories, 20g protein, 15g carbs, 5g sugar, 11g fat, 3g fiber
Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
In a food processor, process oats into a fine powder.
Add butter and milk to processor jug. Pulse until mixture is smooth.
Add protein to the jug, and pulse until incorporated, stopping to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl once or twice with a rubber spatula. Stir in cranberries and orange zest.
Transfer mixture to the prepared pan. Place a large piece of wax paper or plastic wrap (coated with non-stick cooking spray) atop the bar mixture and use it to spread and flatten the mixture evenly. Cover and refrigerate overnight until very firm.
Using the liner, lift the mixture from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Uncover and cut into eight bars.