How can creamy soup be made without cream? The trick is using reduced-fat Greek yogurt to get that creamy texture. Pureed carrots and cauliflower also add to the delicious mouthfeel. Both vegetables also provide a whopping 60% and 160% of the antioxidant vitamins C and A, respectively.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 110; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 3g; carbohydrates: 14g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 190mg

Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in Jersey City, NJ.