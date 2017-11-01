How can creamy soup be made without cream? The trick is using reduced-fat Greek yogurt to get that creamy texture. Pureed carrots and cauliflower also add to the delicious mouthfeel. Both vegetables also provide a whopping 60% and 160% of the antioxidant vitamins C and A, respectively.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 110; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 3g; carbohydrates: 14g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 190mg
Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in Jersey City, NJ.
In a soup pot, heat 1Tbsp oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in carrots and cauliflower, along with salt and remaining olive oil. Add turmeric and cinnamon. Cook about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Cover vegetables with broth. Place lid on pot, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer, and cook until vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes.
Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. (Alternatively, puree the soup in a blender in batches.) Serve hot or cold in a small bowl. Top each serving with black pepper, 2 tsp yogurt, and 2 tsp pumpkin seeds.