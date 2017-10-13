Yes, you can have steak for breakfast! This pizza is made with 3oz of sirloin tip, a lean cut of beef. Thanks to increased trimming practices, the external fat in retail cuts of beef have decreased by 80% in the past 20 years. You can now find more than 66% of beef cuts that meet the guidelines for “lean”. According to the USDA and FDA, the term “lean” is defined as having less than 10% fat by weight, or less than 10g of fat per 100g.
Nutrition Information (per serving)
Calories: 278; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 19g; carbohydrates: 29g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 43mg; sodium: 533mg
In an airtight container, combine the marinade ingredients, and place beef in container. If possible, let marinate up to 48 hours.
When ready to assemble, set oven to broil.
Place cast iron skillet in the oven to heat.
Remove after 5 minutes and place 2Tbsp vegan butter in skillet.
Place one sirloin tip in skillet. Return to oven, and broil 3-4 minutes per side. Remove sirloin tip from skillet, and let rest on cutting board. Repeat process with second sirloin tip.
To assemble pizza, change oven setting to 425°.
Place one pita on center of aerated pizza pan.
Combine 1tsp of chipotle hot sauce with cream cheese. Spread evenly on pita. Top with 3oz chopped lean sirloin, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, and egg.
Heat for 5 minutes in oven. Remove, and slice into 4. Enjoy with a little hot sauce on top.