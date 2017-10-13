Yes, you can have steak for breakfast! This pizza is made with 3oz of sirloin tip, a lean cut of beef. Thanks to increased trimming practices, the external fat in retail cuts of beef have decreased by 80% in the past 20 years. You can now find more than 66% of beef cuts that meet the guidelines for “lean”. According to the USDA and FDA, the term “lean” is defined as having less than 10% fat by weight, or less than 10g of fat per 100g.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 278; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 19g; carbohydrates: 29g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 43mg; sodium: 533mg