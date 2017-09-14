Although you have to marinate this sirloin tip overnight, at least you know that the delicious flavor will be worth it when you finally get around to throwing this pizza together. And since you're using whole-wheat pita instead of pizza dough, this won't be a carb overload.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Elizabeth Shaw M.S., R.D.N., C.L.T. at Shaw’s Simple Swaps.
In an airtight container, combine the whiskey, molasses, sugar, and water. Place beef in container. If possible, let marinate up to 48 hours in refrigerator.
Turn on oven broiler, and place a cast iron skillet in oven and let pre-heat for five minutes.
Remove skillet from oven, and add 2 tablespoons vegan butter. Place sirloin tip in skillet. Return to oven, and broil 3-4 minutes per side.
Remove sirloin tip from skillet, and let rest on cutting board.
Lower oven to 425°.
Place pita on center of aerated pizza pan. Combine 1tsp of chipotle hot sauce with cream cheese. Spread evenly on pita.
Chop sirloin into small pieces.
Top pita with sirloin, pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, and egg.
Place pita in oven, and cook for five minutes or until cheese is melted.
Remove, and slice into 4 parts. Top with remaining hot sauce.