This delicious casserole weighs in at just 20g of carbs per serving thanks to the addition of vegetables and chicken breast, which help create volume without too many carbs.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 230; total fat: 5g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 20g; fiber: 2g
Recipe and photo by Jamila Rene, M.S., R.D., C.P.T. of No Nonsense Nutritionist.
Preheat oven to 375° and lightly mist a 9×13" glass pan with oil.
Combine corn through adobo in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk together cheese, yogurt, and milk. Add to veggie mixture, and transfer to glass pan.
Sprinkle panko and parmesan on top, and place pan into the oven.
Bake for 40-45 minutes until bubbly, and top turns golden brown.
Let cool slightly, and then slice and serve. Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired.