This delicious casserole weighs in at just 20g of carbs per serving thanks to the addition of vegetables and chicken breast, which help create volume without too many carbs.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 230; total fat: 5g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 20g; fiber: 2g

Recipe and photo by Jamila Rene, M.S., R.D., C.P.T. of No Nonsense Nutritionist.