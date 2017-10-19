This light and luscious pie is made with a combo of peanut butter and dark chocolate. Even better, it’s vegan and made with tofu, which gives it a whopping 12g of protein per serving.

*Chef's note: To make this pie gluten-free, choose Schar or Pamela’s gluten-free graham crackers.

Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., from the book Plant-Powered for Life.