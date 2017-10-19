Servings
This light and luscious pie is made with a combo of peanut butter and dark chocolate. Even better, it’s vegan and made with tofu, which gives it a whopping 12g of protein per serving.

*Chef's note: To make this pie gluten-free, choose Schar or Pamela’s gluten-free graham crackers.

Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., from the book Plant-Powered for Life.

Makes 8 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
14
Ingredients 
For the graham cracker crust:
22 graham cracker halves (whole wheat or gluten-free, if desired)
½ tsp cinnamon
2 Tbsp wheat germ or ground flaxseeds
¼ cup melted soft dairy-free margarine
For the filling:
1 (12.3-oz) package extra firm silken tofu
1 cup unsalted creamy peanut butter
1 ½ tsp vanilla extract
5 Tbsp agave nectar
2 Tbsp unsweetened plain plant-based milk (like almond or rice)
For the garnish:
1/3 cup dairy-free dark chocolate chips
2 Tbsp chopped peanuts
How to make it 

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Add the graham crackers to a blender in batches, and pulse into crumbs or crush into crumbs using a rolling pin.

Mix the graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon, and wheat germ in a medium bowl. Stir in the melted margarine.

Press the crumb mixture into a 9" pie pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the crust from the oven, and set it aside to cool.

Meanwhile, place the tofu, peanut butter, vanilla, agave, and plant-based milk in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth, fluffy, and creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Place the dark chocolate chips into a small, microwave-proof dish and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Stir the chocolate with a spoon until smooth.

Pour the tofu filling evenly into the cooled graham cracker crust.

Drizzle the chocolate over the top of the pie. Sprinkle with the chopped peanuts. Chill for 2 hours before slicing.