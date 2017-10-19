This light and luscious pie is made with a combo of peanut butter and dark chocolate. Even better, it’s vegan and made with tofu, which gives it a whopping 12g of protein per serving.
*Chef's note: To make this pie gluten-free, choose Schar or Pamela’s gluten-free graham crackers.
Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., from the book Plant-Powered for Life.
Preheat the oven to 375°.
Add the graham crackers to a blender in batches, and pulse into crumbs or crush into crumbs using a rolling pin.
Mix the graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon, and wheat germ in a medium bowl. Stir in the melted margarine.
Press the crumb mixture into a 9" pie pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the crust from the oven, and set it aside to cool.
Meanwhile, place the tofu, peanut butter, vanilla, agave, and plant-based milk in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth, fluffy, and creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Place the dark chocolate chips into a small, microwave-proof dish and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Stir the chocolate with a spoon until smooth.
Pour the tofu filling evenly into the cooled graham cracker crust.
Drizzle the chocolate over the top of the pie. Sprinkle with the chopped peanuts. Chill for 2 hours before slicing.