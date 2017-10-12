For a spicier homemade alternative to store-bought sausage, make it yourself.

To make an all-time favorite at-home recipe, mix together 1lb ground pork (or ground chicken or turkey for a leaner option) with 1 diced onion, a couple of cloves of minced garlic, 1 small diced chili pepper, plus 1tsp each vinegar, paprika, and thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Shape into 1" balls. Cook immediately or freeze and use later.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 429; protein: 39g; carbs: 15g; fat: 24g; fiber: 3g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Victoria Wise, author of the cookbook, Sausage.