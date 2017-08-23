If we had to bet, chicken fingers have probably been one of your go-to snacks since you were in elementary school. And let's be honest, you still love them today—and will happily scarf them down while watching a football game at the stadium or sports bar.

But why bother consuming a ridiculous number of calories and tons of sodium when you can prepare a healthier version from home? Substitute out regular bread crumbs for the whole-wheat version, and enjoy your go-to snack guilt-free.

For an extra punch of flavor, try these chicken fingers with this spicy buffalo wing dip.

Nutrition (per serving)

130 calories; 1g fat; 7g carbohydrates; 21g protein