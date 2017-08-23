Servings
If we had to bet, chicken fingers have probably been one of your go-to snacks since you were in elementary school. And let's be honest, you still love them today—and will happily scarf them down while watching a football game at the stadium or sports bar.

But why bother consuming a ridiculous number of calories and tons of sodium when you can prepare a healthier version from home? Substitute out regular bread crumbs for the whole-wheat version, and enjoy your go-to snack guilt-free.

For an extra punch of flavor, try these chicken fingers with this spicy buffalo wing dip.

Nutrition (per serving)

130 calories; 1g fat; 7g carbohydrates; 21g protein

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
4 egg whites
1 cup whole-wheat bread crumbs
1 lb boneless skinless chicken tenders
Non-stick olive oil cooking spray
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 350°.

Place egg whites in a dish, and whisk with a fork. Place bread crumbs in a separate dish.

Spray a skillet with non-stick cooking spray, and warm over medium heat.

Dip chicken fingers in egg mixture, and then in bread crumbs.

Place tenders in the skillet, and cook for about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a baking sheet, and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked thoroughly. Serve with buffalo wing dip.