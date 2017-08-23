If we had to bet, chicken fingers have probably been one of your go-to snacks since you were in elementary school. And let's be honest, you still love them today—and will happily scarf them down while watching a football game at the stadium or sports bar.
But why bother consuming a ridiculous number of calories and tons of sodium when you can prepare a healthier version from home? Substitute out regular bread crumbs for the whole-wheat version, and enjoy your go-to snack guilt-free.
For an extra punch of flavor, try these chicken fingers with this spicy buffalo wing dip.
Nutrition (per serving)
130 calories; 1g fat; 7g carbohydrates; 21g protein
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place egg whites in a dish, and whisk with a fork. Place bread crumbs in a separate dish.
Spray a skillet with non-stick cooking spray, and warm over medium heat.
Dip chicken fingers in egg mixture, and then in bread crumbs.
Place tenders in the skillet, and cook for about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a baking sheet, and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked thoroughly. Serve with buffalo wing dip.