Lentils are nutrition superstars because they contain both healthy protein and fiber, which help keep you satisfied for longer. As an added bonus, the soluble fiber found in lentils has been shown to help lower your cholesterol.

Nutrition (per serving–serving size: 2 tacos):

Calories: 402; total fat: 20g; protein: 14g; carbohydrates: 35g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 12g

Recipe and photo by EA Stewart, M.B.A., R.D. of The Spicy RD.