Lentils are nutrition superstars because they contain both healthy protein and fiber, which help keep you satisfied for longer. As an added bonus, the soluble fiber found in lentils has been shown to help lower your cholesterol.
Nutrition (per serving–serving size: 2 tacos):
Calories: 402; total fat: 20g; protein: 14g; carbohydrates: 35g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 12g
Recipe and photo by EA Stewart, M.B.A., R.D. of The Spicy RD.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat, then add oil and ½ of the chopped onion (about ½ cup) to the pan, stirring until onion is softened, about 2 minutes. Add cooked lentils to the pan and stir, then add cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and water to lentil/onion mixture, and stir well to combine. Turn heat down to low to simmer while preparing the avocado feta guacamole.
Remove skin and pit from avocado, and place them in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mash avocados with a fork, then add remaining chopped onion and feta cheese, stirring well to combine.
Spoon lentil "meat" mixture into a serving bowl, and place it on the table along with the taco shells, avocado feta guacamole, and desired taco fixins so everyone can serve themselves "Taco Bar Style".