Servings
4
Prep Time
10

This version of chicken salad uses curry powder to punch up the flavor. Combines with crunchy celery and sweet grapes, your taste buds won’t be disappointed.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 232; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 37 grams; Carbohydrates: 8 grams; Sugars: 6 grams; Fiber: 2 grams; Cholesterol: 97 milligrams; Sodium: 151 milligrams 

Recipe and photo provided courtesy Kristina LaRue, R.D., C.S.S.D. of Love & Zest.

 

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
1 lb grilled chicken, diced
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
1 cup grapes, halved
1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1/2 red onion, diced
1 1/2 tsp curry powder
1/8 tsp kosher salt
1/4 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt
How to make it 

In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together until thoroughly coated. 

Serve a scoop on top a bed of greens or in between two slices of seedy bread.