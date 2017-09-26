The basis of coleslaw is cabbage, which, just like Brussels sprouts, have been shown to help decrease the risk of cancer.

One cup of chopped raw cabbage contains more than 50% of the recommended daily amount of the antioxidant vitamin C, which may help decrease inflammation and prevent damage to the body’s cells. If you can get your hands on red cabbage, it contains powerful anthocyanins which may help reduce inflammation, especially in tired muscles.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 278; total fat: 28g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 2g; carbohydrates: 8g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 3g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 29mg

Recipe by Allison Schaaf, M.S., R.D., L.D. of PrepDish.com. Photo by Katie Shields, Honestly Nourished.