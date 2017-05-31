Servings
4
Prep Time
10

Always be prepared by having a protein-based salad ready in the fridge, like this simple chicken salad. Instead of drowning in mayo, it uses a small amount of both Greek yogurt and regular mayo. Top it over a green salad, or stuff it in a pita. 

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 548; protein: 43g; fat: 21g; carbs: 46g; sugar: 8g

Recipe and photo by Rebecca Clyde M.S., R.D.N., C.D. of Nourish Nutrition.  

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
2 large, cooked, skinless chicken breasts
1½ cups non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp garlic salt
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1/4 cup mixed nuts, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 cup red grapes, quartered
1 cup butter lettuce, chopped
4 whole-wheat pitas
How to make it 

Toast four whole-wheat pitas.

In a medium bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients together (except lettuce). Stir until well-coated by yogurt and mayo.

Fill pitas with chicken salad mixture and lettuce.