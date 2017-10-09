Edamame, which can also be called baby soybeans, are packed with protein. One cup of prepared edamame provides 189 calories, 8g of total fat, 8g of fiber, and 17g of protein. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin K, thiamin, folate, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Now that's what we call a protein-packed, super nutritious plant food.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 226; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 23g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 213mg
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic and Zest.
Place the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer, and rinse under running tap water. Transfer quinoa to a saucepan, and add 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and spirals are visual on the surface. Remove from heat, and let sit uncovered until quinoa is at room temperature.
Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables, slicing the onions, scallions, radish, parsley, and mint, and transferring them to a large bowl.
In a small bowl, add all the ingredients for the vinaigrette, and stir to combine.
When quinoa is cool, fluff the quinoa with a fork and add it to the vegetables. Add the vinaigrette, and toss to combine. Can be made ahead and served chilled or at room temperature.