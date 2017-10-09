Edamame, which can also be called baby soybeans, are packed with protein. One cup of prepared edamame provides 189 calories, 8g of total fat, 8g of fiber, and 17g of protein. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin K, thiamin, folate, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Now that's what we call a protein-packed, super nutritious plant food.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 226; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 23g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 213mg

Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic and Zest.