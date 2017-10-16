If you’re a bacon-lover, you can enjoy eggs and eat bacon too. Eggs are the perfect protein, providing 98% of your essential amino acids (that includes eating the yolk, too).

And what about the bacon? Yes, you can enjoy it. This recipe shows you how to include an all-time favorite food in small portions. Each serving contains only 1 slice, which goes to show you that every food has a place in a well-balanced diet.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 152; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 16g; carbohydrates: 2g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 0.5g; cholesterol: 196mg; sodium: 344mg

Recipe and photo by Kristi Rimkus of Mother Rimmy’s Cooking Light Done Right.