If you’re a bacon-lover, you can enjoy eggs and eat bacon too. Eggs are the perfect protein, providing 98% of your essential amino acids (that includes eating the yolk, too).
And what about the bacon? Yes, you can enjoy it. This recipe shows you how to include an all-time favorite food in small portions. Each serving contains only 1 slice, which goes to show you that every food has a place in a well-balanced diet.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 152; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 16g; carbohydrates: 2g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 0.5g; cholesterol: 196mg; sodium: 344mg
Recipe and photo by Kristi Rimkus of Mother Rimmy’s Cooking Light Done Right.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 12" nonstick skillet with cooking spray.
Pour the egg mixture into the skillet, then top with spinach, onion, bacon, and cheese. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.
Bake for 10-15 minutes, until egg is set.
Gently fold up one corner, and roll into a log. Slice in half, and serve.