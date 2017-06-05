These egg, sausage, and vegetable muffins are perfect if you’re short on time in the morning. You can also make a double batch over the weekend, and freeze half for up to two months.

Nutrition (per muffin)

Calories: 70; protein: 6g; fat: 4g; carbs: 2g

Recipe and photo by Heather Mangieri, M.S., R.D.N., C.S.S.D., L.D.N., owner of Nutrition CheckUp and author of Fueling Young Athletes.