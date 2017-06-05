These egg, sausage, and vegetable muffins are perfect if you’re short on time in the morning. You can also make a double batch over the weekend, and freeze half for up to two months.
Nutrition (per muffin)
Calories: 70; protein: 6g; fat: 4g; carbs: 2g
Recipe and photo by Heather Mangieri, M.S., R.D.N., C.S.S.D., L.D.N., owner of Nutrition CheckUp and author of Fueling Young Athletes.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Crack the eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Beat together. Set aside.
In a food processor, pulse the onion and sausage into crumbled pieces. Add them to the egg mixture. Using a sharp knife, chop the spinach and cut the tomatoes into small pieces. Add salt and pepper. Mix well.
Fill each muffin tin 3/4 full. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a food thermometer reads an internal temperature of 160°F.