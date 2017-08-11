This bone-strengthening smoothie from New York City-based nutritionist Rachel Meltzer Warren, R.D., gets an extra punch of calcium from a surprising source—dried figs. Plus, the banana provides potassium, which helps restore electrolyte balance after a depleting workout.
Ingredients
1 medium banana, frozen
3 large, dried figs, stems removed and soaked in water for at least 30 minutes
1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
½ cup 1% milk
2 tsp blackstrap molasses
How to make it
Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.