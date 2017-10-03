You probably won't believe it, but this delicious ceviche recipe takes only 15 minutes to throw together.
Chef's note: Because fish is very perishable, do not store leftover for over 1-2 days after it's prepared. Also, make sure to be mindful of cross-contamination between the raw salmon and other fresh ingredients you may be using in your kitchen for other dishes.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 131; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 16 grams: Carbohydrates: 6 grams; Sugars: 3 grams; Fiber: 1 gram; Cholesterol: 42 milligrams; Sodium: 424 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N. of Nutritioulicious.
In a large glass bowl, combine the salmon, cucumber, radish, scallions, and chili pepper.
In a measuring cup or small mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice, lemon juice, rice vinegar, ginger, and salt. Pour over fish mixture and toss well, making sure all the fish is covered with the juices.
Cover with saran wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Mix in the cilantro right before serving and serve chilled.