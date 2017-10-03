Servings
6
Prep Time
15

You probably won't believe it, but this delicious ceviche recipe takes only 15 minutes to throw together.

Chef's note: Because fish is very perishable, do not store leftover for over 1-2 days after it's prepared. Also, make sure to be mindful of cross-contamination between the raw salmon and other fresh ingredients you may be using in your kitchen for other dishes.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 131; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 16 grams: Carbohydrates: 6 grams; Sugars: 3 grams; Fiber: 1 gram; Cholesterol: 42 milligrams; Sodium: 424 milligrams 

Recipe and photo by Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N. of Nutritioulicious

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
1 lb salmon, skin removed, cut into ½" pieces
1 cup diced seeded English cucumber
1 cup diced radish
1 cup chopped scallions
1 serrano chili, seeded and minced (add seeds based on desired level of spiciness)
¼ cup lime juice
½ cup lemon juice
¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar
1 tsp freshly grated ginger
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 cup chopped cilantro
How to make it 

In a large glass bowl, combine the salmon, cucumber, radish, scallions, and chili pepper.

In a measuring cup or small mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice, lemon juice, rice vinegar, ginger, and salt. Pour over fish mixture and toss well, making sure all the fish is covered with the juices.

Cover with saran wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Mix in the cilantro right before serving and serve chilled.