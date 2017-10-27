Veal is a lean meat that comes from young male cows, and is absolutely delicious. Made with red wine, mushrooms, and aromatic herbs, this is a meal you would find at a fine restaurant. Luckily, you can make it for a fraction of the price in your own kitchen.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 583; total fat: 24g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 70g; carbohydrates: 15g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 255mg; sodium: 1063mg
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic & Zest.
Preheat the oven to 300°.
Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Break apart the garlic cloves, and add them to the boiling water and cook for 1-2 minutes. Drain the garlic, and peel the cloves, discarding the skins.
Set the garlic aside.
Tie the herbs in a tight bundle using kitchen string and set aside.
Pat the veal dry, and sprinkle both sides with 1 tsp salt and the pepper. Heat 1 Tbsp of olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Carefully add the veal, and brown for 3-4 minutes on each side, turning with a pair of kitchen tongs. Transfer the veal to a large plate or platter.
Add another Tbsp of olive oil to the Dutch oven and sauté the carrots, celery, and onion for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Transfer the vegetables to a small bowl. If the pan is dry, add a little more olive oil to it and add the garlic. Cook the garlic for 3-4 minutes, or until it starts to take on some color. Transfer the garlic to the bowl of vegetables. Add the mushrooms to the pan, and sprinkle with a 1/4 tsp kosher salt. Stir the mushrooms, and fit the lid on tightly. Cook mushrooms for 1-2 minutes until they give up their liquid and begin to brown. Transfer the mushrooms to the vegetable bowl.
Add the wine to the pot and bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and continue stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen the fond. Simmer for one minute, then add the broth and tomato paste, stirring until the tomato paste is evenly incorporated into the sauce.
Add the vegetables and the herbs to the pot. Transfer the veal shanks to the pot, arranging them snugly into the broth with the vegetables. Add any accumulated juices from the plate. Cover, and bring just to the boiling point, then transfer the covered pot to the oven and braise for 2 hours or until the shanks are tender.