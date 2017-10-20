Each of these cookies are only 88 calories, and made from rice flour, buckwheat flour, and chia seeds. They’re each filled with ½ tsp of peanut butter, and are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Recipe and photo by Joana Oliveira of My Gut Feeling.
Preheat the oven to 350°, and line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine chia seeds and warm water, and allow to sit for about 5 minutes.
In a large bowl combine chia seeds and water, sugar, oil, ginger, and cinnamon; mix thoroughly. Slowly add the flours until well-incorporated.
With your hands create little balls with the dough, and place them in the baking tray.
Use your thumb to press in the dough and make a little hole halfway into the cookie.
Bake for 20 minutes.
While the cookies are still hot, fill them in with peanut butter for the butter to melt.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and/or shredded coconut, if desired.