Think outside the cereal bowl, and enjoy oatmeal in gluten-free baked squares. These squares are made with healthy ingredients like cottage cheese, bananas, almond milk, chia seeds, and almond butter. They contain 10g of protein and 7g of fiber per square.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 295; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 38g; sugar: 14g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 1mg; sodium: 120mg

Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D. of Abbey’s Kitchen.