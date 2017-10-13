Think outside the cereal bowl, and enjoy oatmeal in gluten-free baked squares. These squares are made with healthy ingredients like cottage cheese, bananas, almond milk, chia seeds, and almond butter. They contain 10g of protein and 7g of fiber per square.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 295; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 38g; sugar: 14g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 1mg; sodium: 120mg
Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D. of Abbey’s Kitchen.
For the baked oatmeal squares: Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease an 8x8" baking dish with butter.
In a medium bowl, mix together the mashed banana, almond butter, cottage cheese, egg white, honey, and almond milk.
In a larger bowl, mix together the oats, chia seeds, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and transfer to the prepared baking dish.
Bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with tacky sticky bits attached (you don’t want it to be dry, you want it to remain relatively moist). Allow the oatmeal to cool slightly before cutting into squares.
For the almond sauce and topping: Puree the banana, almond milk, almond butter, and honey in a food processor until very smooth.
Transfer to a small saucepot, and heat over low until warmed through.
To assemble: Top the squares of oatmeal with almond sauce and crushed freeze-dried banana.