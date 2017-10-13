Servings
8
Cook Time
30
Prep Time
20

Think outside the cereal bowl, and enjoy oatmeal in gluten-free baked squares. These squares are made with healthy ingredients like cottage cheese, bananas, almond milk, chia seeds, and almond butter. They contain 10g of protein and 7g of fiber per square.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 295; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 38g; sugar: 14g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 1mg; sodium: 120mg

Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D. of Abbey’s Kitchen.

Ingredients 
For the baked oatmeal squares:
1 cup of mashed and packed very ripe banana (about 2 large)
½ cup natural almond butter
½ cup 1% reduced-sodium cottage cheese
1 egg white
2½ Tbsp honey
1½ cup unsweetened almond milk
2 cups gluten-free rolled oats
1 Tbsp chia seeds
1 tsp vanilla
2 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
1½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
For the almond sauce and topping:
½ cup of very ripe large banana (about 1 large)
1 cup almond milk
1 Tbsp natural almond butter
1½ tsp honey
½ cup freeze dried bananas, crushed
How to make it 

For the baked oatmeal squares: Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease an 8x8" baking dish with butter.

In a medium bowl, mix together the mashed banana, almond butter, cottage cheese, egg white, honey, and almond milk.

In a larger bowl, mix together the oats, chia seeds, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

Bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with tacky sticky bits attached (you don’t want it to be dry, you want it to remain relatively moist). Allow the oatmeal to cool slightly before cutting into squares.

For the almond sauce and topping: Puree the banana, almond milk, almond butter, and honey in a food processor until very smooth.

Transfer to a small saucepot, and heat over low until warmed through.

To assemble: Top the squares of oatmeal with almond sauce and crushed freeze-dried banana.