These peanut buttery bars are made with almond meal instead of wheat flour. They also have 7g of protein per bar, and you can up the protein even more if you add nuts like chopped almonds or peanuts.
Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D. of The Lean Green Bean.
Ingredients
4 Tbsp butter, melted
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
½ cup peanut butter
1½ cups almond meal
1 tsp baking powder
¾ cup dark chocolate chips
Chopped almonds, craisins, etc. are optional for mix-ins
How to make it
Combine the butter, sugar, eggs, peanut butter, and vanilla in a large bowl, and stir until well-combined.
Add almond meal, baking powder, chocolate chips, and other mix-ins (if using), and mix well.
Pour into a greased 9x9" pan, and bake at 350° for 20 minutes.
Turn oven off, and let cook 5 minutes longer.