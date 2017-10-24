Four regular deviled eggs have about as much mayo as a turkey sandwich. But deviled eggs are all about that delicious yolk, so keep that, but replace the mayo with Greek yogurt. You won’t really notice the difference in flavor, but you will cut calories by a third.
Ingredients
12 eggs
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
2 tsp mustard
3 Tbsp chopped onions
3 Tbsp diced peppers
1 tsp paprika
How to make it
Hard-boil a dozen eggs, let cool, and peel.
Cut each egg in half lengthwise. Remove yolks, add to a bowl, and mash.
Add 1/2 cup yogurt and 2 tsp mustard, and mix well.
Fill each halved egg white with yolk mixture; top with chopped onions, diced peppers, and paprika.