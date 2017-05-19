This 35-minute casserole is a quick and easy weeknight dinner option. It’s also a perfect meal to make on the weekend and then freeze to eat later, like after a long day at the office.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 376; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 42g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 8g; cholesterol: 51mg; sodium: 773mg
Recipe and photo by Kristy Hegner, M.P.H., R.D., of Chocolate Slopes.
Cook pasta according to directions.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Spray a 13x9x2" baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Add green peppers, onions, minced garlic, and ground beef and heat until beef is thoroughly cooked.
In a large bowl, combine beef mixture with the pasta, pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, black olives, spinach, basil, oregano, and thyme.
Add pasta to the baking pan and sprinkle cheese over top of pasta.
Cook pasta for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted.