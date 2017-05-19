Servings
This 35-minute casserole is a quick and easy weeknight dinner option. It’s also a perfect meal to make on the weekend and then freeze to eat later, like after a long day at the office.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 376; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 24g; carbohydrates: 42g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 8g; cholesterol: 51mg; sodium: 773mg

Recipe and photo by Kristy Hegner, M.P.H., R.D., of Chocolate Slopes

 

Makes 8 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
12 oz whole wheat penne pasta
1 lb extra lean ground beef
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp minced garlic
1/2 cup green peppers, chopped
1/2 cup onions, chopped
1 (24-oz) jar tomato sauce
1 (8-oz) can diced tomatoes, drained
2 (2½-oz) cans sliced black olives
10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup feta cheese
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
How to make it 

Cook pasta according to directions.

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Spray a 13x9x2" baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add green peppers, onions, minced garlic, and ground beef and heat until beef is thoroughly cooked.

In a large bowl, combine beef mixture with the pasta, pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, black olives, spinach, basil, oregano, and thyme.

Add pasta to the baking pan and sprinkle cheese over top of pasta.

Cook pasta for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted.