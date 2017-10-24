A single ounce of blue cheese dip contains 150 calories and 14g of fat. So even if the only thing you ate while watching the game was celery sticks dipped in the stuff, you’d still need to run for half an hour just to burn it off.

For a healthier version, simply use Greek yogurt as your base instead of mayo, and add a little crumbled blue cheese, cayenne pepper, and a few dashes from a trusty bottle of Frank’s RedHot.