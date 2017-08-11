Here’s proof that not all green drinks have a taste—or texture—that resembles dirt. This smoothie, from The Fresh Energy Cookbook: Detox Recipes to Supercharge Your Life, by Natalia Rose and Doris Choi, gets its creamy texture from banana and avocado.

Full of monounsaturated fat and omega-3 fatty acids, avocados help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins, like A, D, and E, making the Green Machine a true power drink.