Nothing says summer comfort food like some freshly grilled fruit topped with good old-fashioned vanilla ice cream, and nothing says Georgia like its state fruit. So: Atlanta Falcons fans, this mouthwatering dessert was made just for you. (But don't worry, anyone can easily enjoy this easy-to-make sweet treat at a tailgate or at home.)
Recipe and photo courtesy of Char-Broil.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, whisk the bourbon, honey, brown sugar, canola oil, extracts and cinnamon. Add the peaches and stir to evenly coat them with the bourbon/honey mixture. Cover and marinate for one hour.
Pull the peaches from the marinade and lay them flesh-side down on the grill for 2-3 minutes, or until the char marks are well defined. Flip them over to skin-side down, liberally slathering the exposed flesh with the bourbon/honey marinade.
Grill an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the fruit is tender and the marinade has caramelized on the flesh. Remove the peaches from the heat and put them into four bowls, topping with a dollop of whipped topping.
Immediately top with a light drizzling of honey, a handful of chopped almonds, and a dusting of cinnamon. Garnish with mint.