How to make it

Preheat the grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, whisk the bourbon, honey, brown sugar, canola oil, extracts and cinnamon. Add the peaches and stir to evenly coat them with the bourbon/honey mixture. Cover and marinate for one hour.

Pull the peaches from the marinade and lay them flesh-side down on the grill for 2-3 minutes, or until the char marks are well defined. Flip them over to skin-side down, liberally slathering the exposed flesh with the bourbon/honey marinade.

Grill an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the fruit is tender and the marinade has caramelized on the flesh. Remove the peaches from the heat and put them into four bowls, topping with a dollop of whipped topping.