A member of the capsicum family, jalapeños range in heat from moderate to very hot. For this recipe, you'll want to choose fresh jalapeños that are firm and glossy without any bruising. You can store them in a perforated bag in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Chef’s tip: To make filling the peppers easier, place the cream cheese mixture in a resealable bag and cut off one of the edges with scissors. Squeeze the mixture directly from the bag into the peppers.
Nutrition (per popper, without dipping sauce)
Calories: 106; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 6g; carbohydrates: 2g; fiber: 0.5g; cholesterol: 27mg; sodium: 334mg
Recipe and photo courtesy Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C. of Dana White Nutrition.
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium.
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and cheddar, mix to combine.
Using a paring knife, carefully cut off the top of each pepper and remove the ribs and seeds. Fill each pepper with some of the cream cheese mixture.
Wrap each pepper with a slice of bacon, and secure with a toothpick.
Grill, turning occasionally until bacon is cooked, about 10-12 minutes.
Serve with dipping sauce such as Ranch dressing or Greek yogurt mixed with taco seasoning.