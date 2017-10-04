A member of the capsicum family, jalapeños range in heat from moderate to very hot. For this recipe, you'll want to choose fresh jalapeños that are firm and glossy without any bruising. You can store them in a perforated bag in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Chef’s tip: To make filling the peppers easier, place the cream cheese mixture in a resealable bag and cut off one of the edges with scissors. Squeeze the mixture directly from the bag into the peppers.

Nutrition (per popper, without dipping sauce)

Calories: 106; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 6g; carbohydrates: 2g; fiber: 0.5g; cholesterol: 27mg; sodium: 334mg

Recipe and photo courtesy Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C. of Dana White Nutrition.