How to make it

Whisk together all marinade ingredients and bring to a simmer in pan until sugar dissolved. Let the sauce cool entirely.

Place steaks in a ziplock bag and pour marinade over the steaks. Press all air from the ziplock bag and refrigerate from 4 hours up to overnight.

Remove marinated beef from refrigerator, discard the marinade and preheat grill to medium-high heat at least 20 minutes prior to cooking.

Load individual skewers with marinated steak and prepared vegetables.

Lace skewers over the hottest grill grates, searing the kabobs with grill lid open, turning the skewers a quarter turn every 2-3 minutes, until internal temperature of the steak reaches 140 degrees Farenheit.

Remove skewers from grill and place under tin foil tent for 5 minutes.