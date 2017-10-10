Servings
8
Cook Time
40
Prep Time
10

If you’re looking for a plant-based, protein-packed meal, you can't go wrong with a lentil or bean chili. This vegetable-lentil version contains close to 16g of protein per serving. Make a double batch on the weekend, and freeze for one of those busy weekday nights where you just don’t have time to cook anything.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 300; total fat: 3.6g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 15.5g; carbohydrates: 55g; sugar: 9.6g; fiber: 14.5g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 345mg

Recipe and photo by Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D., C.D.N. of Nutritioulicious.

Ingredients 
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 cups chopped onion
2 cups chopped red, yellow, and orange bell peppers
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp ground cumin
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp sweet paprika
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 (28-oz) can crushed tomatoes (preferably no added salt)
2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
3 cups water
1 (16-oz) package dried green lentils
2 cups cubed sweet potatoes
1 tsp Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
How to make it 

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Sauté onions and peppers for 5 minutes, until onions are translucent and peppers have started to soften.

Add garlic, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cinnamon; stir until vegetables are well-coated and spices are fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add crushed tomatoes, broth, water, lentils, and sweet potatoes to pot. Stir everything together, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to simmer, cover, and cook for 30 minutes until the lentils and sweet potatoes are soft but not mushy. Season with salt and pepper.