There’s no flour in sight in these bad boys. These pancakes are made with eggs, flaxseed, and ricotta cheese—not flour—for a total of 4.3g of carbs each. Top with part-skim ricotta and pureed strawberries if you choose.

Nutrition (per pancake, without optional sweetener)

Calories: 113; total fat: 6.9g; protein: 9.6g; carbohydrates: 4.3g; fiber: 2g; sodium: 245mg

Recipe adapted from diet and lifestyle cookbook Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy by culinary nutritionist Layne Lieberman, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.