Here is another place where cottage cheese is sneaking in some extra protein. The crepe batter contains peanut butter powder, which helps boost the protein to 13g per serving.

The chocolate filling is made with very low-calorie unsweetened cocoa powder, which contains a handful of antioxidants. Combined with Greek yogurt and a touch of agave, it’s a powerful way to start your day.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 117; total fat: 3g; protein: 13g; carbohydrates: 8g

Recipe and photo by Erin Palinski-Wade, R.D., C.D.E., L.D.N., C.P.T. of Mommy Hood Bytes.