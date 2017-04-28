We all know what it's like to get those afternoon hunger pangs—but few things wreck a diet faster than uncontrollable snacking.

Solution? Whip up a few of these nutrient-dense, fiber-rich bars, which will satisfy your stomach without packing too many empty calories.

Nutrition (per bar)

227 calories, 11g protein, 20g carbs, 5g sugar, 12g fat, 2g fiber