We all know what it's like to get those afternoon hunger pangs—but few things wreck a diet faster than uncontrollable snacking.
Solution? Whip up a few of these nutrient-dense, fiber-rich bars, which will satisfy your stomach without packing too many empty calories.
Nutrition (per bar)
227 calories, 11g protein, 20g carbs, 5g sugar, 12g fat, 2g fiber
Preheat oven to 350°.
Line an 8-inch square pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray.
Spread quinoa, nuts, seeds, and coconut on sheet and bake until toasted, about 6–8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool.
Combine quinoa mixture and remaining ingredients and stir until well blended.
Spread batter evenly in the prepared pan and bake about 14 minutes or until top is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Cut into 12 bars.