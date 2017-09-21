A 2013 study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention associated garlic with a decreased risk of prostate cancer. It is thought that garlic’s potent smell is how it works its cancer-fighting magic.

Researchers suspect that the sulfur in garlic is activated when chopped, and that smell is released. It's these compounds, they believe, that may help destroy prostate cancer cells. More research is needed, but it’s just another reason to toss more garlic cloves in to dishes.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 323; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 31g; carbohydrates: 42g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 157mg; sodium: 287mg

Recipe and photo provided by Angie Asche M.S., R.D., L.M.N.T. of Eleat Sports Nutrition, L.L.C.