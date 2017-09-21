A 2013 study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention associated garlic with a decreased risk of prostate cancer. It is thought that garlic’s potent smell is how it works its cancer-fighting magic.
Researchers suspect that the sulfur in garlic is activated when chopped, and that smell is released. It's these compounds, they believe, that may help destroy prostate cancer cells. More research is needed, but it’s just another reason to toss more garlic cloves in to dishes.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 323; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 31g; carbohydrates: 42g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 157mg; sodium: 287mg
Recipe and photo provided by Angie Asche M.S., R.D., L.M.N.T. of Eleat Sports Nutrition, L.L.C.
After cutting chicken into bite-size pieces, dip in small bowl with eggs, then roll in small bowl with brown rice flour/panko bread crumbs. (Salt and pepper are optional.)
Place on nonstick baking dish in preheated oven (400°) for about 15 minutes (until golden brown).
While chicken is baking, make sauce over stove on medium-high heat by combining honey, garlic, and Braggs Aminos into saucepan. In a small bowl, mix together 1 Tbsp of brown rice flour and 1/4 cup water. Add to saucepan, and continue to mix all ingredients together until thickened.
Add chicken to saucepan to coat each piece evenly. Remove from heat, and add optional sesame seeds. The chicken pairs great with brown rice and broccoli.