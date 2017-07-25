Like a great sports team, the key to this jerk shrimp stew is cohesion and teamwork, rather than the work of a couple star players. Coconut, pineapple, and a few peppers all work to enhance the nutrition and flavor of this stew, and after you meld all these ingredients into one tasty dish, you'll be well on your way to a win.
Recipe and photo courtesy Taylor Kiser at Food, Faith, Fitness.
In a large pan, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat. Add in the sliced carrots, and cook until they just begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
Add the red pepper, red onion, Habanero pepper, ginger, and garlic into the pan, and turn down to medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the veggies are tender, about 5 minutes.
Add in the nutmeg, allspice, thyme, and cinnamon, and cook, stirring constantly, until the spices are fragrant, just about a minute or so.
Pour in the coconut milk, crushed pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut aminos, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Turn the temperature up to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Boil for 1 minute.
Once boiled, reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce begins to thicken, about 8-10 minutes.
While the sauce cooks, place the cauliflower into a large food processor and process until broken down and "rice-like."
Place the cauliflower into a microwave-safe bowl, cover, and microwave until tender, about 3-5 minutes. You can also steam in the oven if you prefer not to use a microwave. Set aside.
Once the sauce has thickened, turn the heat down to medium-low, and stir in the shrimp. Cover and cook until the shrimp are opaque, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cilantro, and divide the cauliflower rice between two plates.