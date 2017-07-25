How to make it

In a large pan, heat the olive oil on medium-high heat. Add in the sliced carrots, and cook until they just begin to soften, about 3 minutes.

Add the red pepper, red onion, Habanero pepper, ginger, and garlic into the pan, and turn down to medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the veggies are tender, about 5 minutes.

Add in the nutmeg, allspice, thyme, and cinnamon, and cook, stirring constantly, until the spices are fragrant, just about a minute or so.

Pour in the coconut milk, crushed pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut aminos, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Turn the temperature up to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Boil for 1 minute.

Once boiled, reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce begins to thicken, about 8-10 minutes.

While the sauce cooks, place the cauliflower into a large food processor and process until broken down and "rice-like."

Place the cauliflower into a microwave-safe bowl, cover, and microwave until tender, about 3-5 minutes. You can also steam in the oven if you prefer not to use a microwave. Set aside.