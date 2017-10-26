Pairing a poached egg with salad is one of the oldest culinary traditions in the world, and one that can transform a starter into a satisfying light lunch.

But the process can be harder than it looks, as the egg—and the "sauce" it creates—has to be done just right. "It’s all about chemistry," says Sebastien Archambault, executive chef at New York’s The Back Room at One57. And that means you need to poach it correctly.

For this recipe, Archambault offers his take on the classic Caesar salad, in which he swaps out traditional romaine for the more nutrient-rich kale, and adds a breaded poached egg to amp up a Caesar’s creamy but crunchy texture. "When you bread the poached egg, you have the crispiness of the bread and the creaminess of the yolk all in one," he says.

Poaching eggs is notoriously difficult—many chefs actually use thermometers to help them. But the truth is you just need a little practice.