These bars are an easy grab-and-go breakfast which contain 12g of carbs per serving. They also provide 10g of protein and 4.5g fat to help keep you full and satisfied during a busy morning.
Nutrition (for 2 bars)
Calories: 120; total fat: 4.5g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 12g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 12mg; sodium: 120mg
Recipe and photo by Jamila René Lepore, M.S., R.D.N., C.P.T. of No Nonsense Nutritionist.
Preheat the oven to 325°.
Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth. Adjust sweetness to taste. Batter will be quite sweet on its own, but the sweetness mellows out after baking.
Line a 9×13" pan with parchment paper, and pour batter into pan. Sprinkle with poppy seeds, if using.
Bake 40 minutes or until top has almost set.
Allow to cool completely at room temperature then place in refrigerator a minimum of 2 hours to allow the bars to full set. Slice into 16 pieces, and serve.