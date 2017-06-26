Servings
The bachelor's greatest struggle is finding a recipe that's both easy to make and healthy for you, but we've got you covered. This six-ingredient chicken dish has zero grams of carbs and plenty of muscle-building protein. Better yet, it's supremely easy to make, but it has an impressively tasty payoff.

Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White, M.S. R.D., A.T.C.

Ingredients 
5 sprigs fresh rosemary
1 cut up chicken (3 pounds)
3 tablespoons olive oil
Juice of 2 lemons
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Place rosemary in the bottom of a baking dish. Place chicken pieces on top; drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and then season with salt and pepper.

Roast chicken for 45 to 55 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F.