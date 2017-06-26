The bachelor's greatest struggle is finding a recipe that's both easy to make and healthy for you, but we've got you covered. This six-ingredient chicken dish has zero grams of carbs and plenty of muscle-building protein. Better yet, it's supremely easy to make, but it has an impressively tasty payoff.
Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White, M.S. R.D., A.T.C.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
Place rosemary in the bottom of a baking dish. Place chicken pieces on top; drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and then season with salt and pepper.
Roast chicken for 45 to 55 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F.