Lentils are an underappreciated legume packed with soluble fiber, shown to help lower cholesterol. They’re also brimming with protein and complex carbs to help keep you satisfied longer.
One cup of cooked lentils also contains 37% of your recommended daily amount of iron, and is an excellent source of numerous energy-boosting B-vitamins.
Nutrition (per cup serving)
Calories: 275; total fat: 5.6g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 18.7g; carbohydrates: 37.3g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 16.7g
Heat the olive oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat.
Add the onion, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the garlic clove, and stir quickly.
Add in the lentils, vegetable broth, and dried thyme. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low.
Cover, stirring often until lentils are cooked and thickened.
Remove from heat, and stir in the lemon juice, zest, and parsley.