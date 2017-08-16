Lentils are an underappreciated legume packed with soluble fiber, shown to help lower cholesterol. They’re also brimming with protein and complex carbs to help keep you satisfied longer.

One cup of cooked lentils also contains 37% of your recommended daily amount of iron, and is an excellent source of numerous energy-boosting B-vitamins.

Nutrition (per cup serving)

Calories: 275; total fat: 5.6g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 18.7g; carbohydrates: 37.3g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 16.7g