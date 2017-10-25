How to make it

Preheat oven to 375°.

In a small baking pan, spread sliced peppers and onion on the bottom. Then slice chicken breast into long strips about an inch thick, and spread strips on top of peppers and onions.

Add olive oil and spices to chicken, peppers, and onions. Toss mixture until it’s well-coated. Completely cover the pan with aluminum foil. Bake for 20 minutes.

While chicken is cooking, heat tortillas in the microwave (about 30 seconds) or oven (60 seconds).