Drinking a glass of tomato juice daily can help decrease compounds that cause inflammation in obese and overweight women, according to a 2015 study published in Nutrition Journal. Chronic inflammation has been associated with increased storage of belly fat. Adding antioxidant- and phytonutrient-rich tomatoes and tomato products can help get inflammation under control, and lead to weight loss and reduction of belly fat. It’s just another reason to use canned and other tomato products in a healthy diet.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 268; protein: 21g; fat: 8g; carbs: 30g; sugar: 15g

Recipe and photo by Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D., of 80 Twenty Nutrition.