Drinking a glass of tomato juice daily can help decrease compounds that cause inflammation in obese and overweight women, according to a 2015 study published in Nutrition Journal. Chronic inflammation has been associated with increased storage of belly fat. Adding antioxidant- and phytonutrient-rich tomatoes and tomato products can help get inflammation under control, and lead to weight loss and reduction of belly fat. It’s just another reason to use canned and other tomato products in a healthy diet.
Nutrition information (per serving)
Calories: 268; protein: 21g; fat: 8g; carbs: 30g; sugar: 15g
Recipe and photo by Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D., of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Preheat oven to 375°. Cut a square into the bottom of your cabbage, and then cut an X into it. Pull out the core, and discard.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place the cabbage core-side down into the water, and cover. Boil for 6 minutes.
While the cabbage is boiling, put a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey, and let it brown. Push the turkey over to the side, and add the onions and garlic until they start to develop some color. Add the celery and carrots and the herbs. Sauté for 3 minutes, and then add half of the crushed tomatoes and a pinch of salt and pepper.
When the cabbage is done boiling, use tongs to put the cabbage in a colander in the sink to cool. Using the tongs, peel off the outer leaves and place onto a plate. Once you start to notice the remaining inside leaves are still a bit raw, place the cabbage back into the boiling water for another 2 minutes. Put back in the colander to cool, and remove the remaining leaves to add to your plate.
In a glass or ceramic baking dish, pour a thin layer of crushed tomatoes on the bottom. Put a cabbage leaf on a large plate, and cut out the thick stem. Fill the middle of the leaf with about 3/4 cup of filling. Fold in 3 sides, and then roll like a burrito, tucking the end underneath. Place in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling.
Once your casserole dish is full of cabbage rolls, pour the rest of the crushed tomatoes over them. Bake uncovered for about 30 minutes. Let cool, and enjoy.