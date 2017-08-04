Jazz up your grilled chicken with maple and whiskey flavors. When the whiskey is cooked on the grill, most of the calories and alcohol dissipate, and all you’re left with is a tasty—and relatively healthy—snack.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 180; Total Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 27 grams; Carbohydrates: 20 grams; Sugars: 17 grams; Sodium: 880 milligrams
Recipe courtesy Susan Watson, R.D. from A Little Nutrition.
Cut chicken breasts into cubes and place in a re-sealable plastic bag. Combine marinade ingredients and pour over chicken. Close the bag and refrigerate up to 24 hours or for a minimum of 3 hours.
Strain marinade into a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover saucepan and continue boiling marinade for 7 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
If using bamboo skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven broiler or barbecue.
Thread marinated chicken onto skewers. Broil or grill the chicken for 7 to 10 minutes per side, basting frequently with reserved marinade, until chicken is no longer pink inside.
Serve with white or wild rice and grilled vegetables.