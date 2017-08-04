Jazz up your grilled chicken with maple and whiskey flavors. When the whiskey is cooked on the grill, most of the calories and alcohol dissipate, and all you’re left with is a tasty—and relatively healthy—snack.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 180; Total Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 27 grams; Carbohydrates: 20 grams; Sugars: 17 grams; Sodium: 880 milligrams

Recipe courtesy Susan Watson, R.D. from A Little Nutrition.