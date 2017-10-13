This breakfast bowl has it all: lean protein filled with BCAAs, vegetables, and whole grains. Quinoa is a technically a seed that has the characteristics of a whole grain and also contains lots of protein. It’s important to consume both protein and whole grains, which are needed to help build muscles.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 327; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 15g; carbohydrates: 38g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 4g; sodium: 215mg
Recipe and photo by Min Kwon, M.S., R.D.N. of MJ and Hungryman.
For the tzatziki sauce: Peel cucumber, slice in half lengthwise, remove seeds with a spoon, and dice into small pieces. Place in a colander, sprinkle with 1tsp salt, toss, and allow to rest 30 minutes to draw all the water out. Rinse the pieces, and squeeze out the excess liquid using a paper towel or cheese cloth.
Place the cucumber in a food processor along with the rest of the ingredients through black pepper. Process until well-blended. Stir the mixture into the yogurt. Add more salt to taste if needed. Place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours for the flavors to develop.
For the breakfast bowl: In a saucepan, combine milk, water, and quinoa, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until most of the liquid has been absorbed, approximately 8 minutes.
Divide evenly into 2 bowls, and top with cucumber and tomato.
Crack an egg into a small bowl. Heat a small nonstick pan over medium heat. Add coconut oil. Once the oil has melted, gently add egg into pan. Cook until white is set and yolk is still runny, about 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Repeat with second egg.
Slide egg on top of quinoa. Drizzle tzatziki sauce over. Serve.