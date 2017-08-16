Servings
A warming soup doesn’t need to take hours to make. This bowl of tomato deliciousness is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and lycopene.

Pair it with a grilled chicken or a turkey sandwich, or add leftover grains and cooked chicken to it to up the fiber and protein.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 158; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 15g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 20mg; sodium: 582mg

Ingredients 
1 cup prepared marinara sauce
2 cups chicken stock (or low-sodium chicken broth)
2 Tbsp heavy cream
Optional toppings:
Whole grain crackers
Croutons
Crushed tortilla chips
Shredded cheese
How to make it 

Combine marinara sauce and stock in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and poke a few holes in the top. Microwave on high for 5 minutes.

Remove from microwave, and stir in heavy cream.