A warming soup doesn’t need to take hours to make. This bowl of tomato deliciousness is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and lycopene.

Pair it with a grilled chicken or a turkey sandwich, or add leftover grains and cooked chicken to it to up the fiber and protein.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 158; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 15g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 20mg; sodium: 582mg