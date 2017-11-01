As the name suggests, the flavors in this stew (beer, caraway, and onions) are typical for Milwaukee. This dish is also perfect to make a double batch and freeze for a later date. Serve with a tossed green salad and cooked greens on the side.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 280; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 21g; carbohydrates: 11g; cholesterol: 70mg; sodium: 720mg

Recipe and photo by National Pork Board.