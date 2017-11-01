As the name suggests, the flavors in this stew (beer, caraway, and onions) are typical for Milwaukee. This dish is also perfect to make a double batch and freeze for a later date. Serve with a tossed green salad and cooked greens on the side.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 280; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 21g; carbohydrates: 11g; cholesterol: 70mg; sodium: 720mg
Recipe and photo by National Pork Board.
In shallow bowl, toss together flour, salt, and pepper. Dust pork cubes with seasoned flour.
Heat oil in deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat; brown pork cubes slowly, about 10-15 minutes, turning to brown evenly. Add onions and garlic; cook, and stir 5 minutes, until onion is limp. Stir in caraway seed, bay leaf, chicken broth, beer, vinegar, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and simmer for 1 hour, until pork is very tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in parsley before serving.