Servings
8
Cook Time
90
Prep Time
10

As the name suggests, the flavors in this stew (beer, caraway, and onions) are typical for Milwaukee. This dish is also perfect to make a double batch and freeze for a later date. Serve with a tossed green salad and cooked greens on the side.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 280; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 21g; carbohydrates: 11g; cholesterol: 70mg; sodium: 720mg

Recipe and photo by National Pork Board.

Ingredients 
2 lbs boneless blade pork roast, or sirloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/3 cup flour
1½ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground black pepper
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
4 large onions, peeled and sliced 1/2-inch thick
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp caraway seed
1 bay leaf
1 (14.5-oz) can chicken broth
1 (12-oz) can beer
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp brown sugar
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
How to make it 

In shallow bowl, toss together flour, salt, and pepper. Dust pork cubes with seasoned flour.

Heat oil in deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat; brown pork cubes slowly, about 10-15 minutes, turning to brown evenly. Add onions and garlic; cook, and stir 5 minutes, until onion is limp. Stir in caraway seed, bay leaf, chicken broth, beer, vinegar, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and simmer for 1 hour, until pork is very tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in parsley before serving.