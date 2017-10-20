These blondies are made with chickpeas, which help add filling protein and fiber. The peanut butter and banana is used instead of another fat, like butter, and the maple syrup is a natural source of sugar which provides a small amount of minerals.
Recipe and photo by Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Mix all ingredients except chocolate chips in a food processor until very well-blended, stopping every 20-30 seconds to scrape down sides. Mixture should be very smooth.
Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and fold in chocolate chips.
Lightly brush the cups of a mini muffin tin with oil (or spray with cooking spray, if preferred).
Spoon 1 heaping Tbsp into each muffin cup. Bake for 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the blondie comes out clean.
Cool on a wire rack in the muffin tin for 5 minutes.