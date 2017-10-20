These amazing apple tarts are topped with a warm peanut butter and honey sauce. If you don’t want to make your own pie crust, you can pick up pre-made versions at the market.
Recipe and photo by Cape Cod-based R.D. and nutrition communications consultant, Jenny Shea Rawn.
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine sliced apples, brown sugar, apple pie spice, salt, and lemon juice in a bowl.
Roll both pie crusts out onto your kitchen counter.
Using a large, circular cookie cutter or the top of a small bowl, press onto dough and cut each pie crust into 2 “mini” crusts.
Add ¼ of the apples into the center of each pie crust. Fold crust up partially over the apples, and crimp the dough as you move around the circle. Repeat for all tarts.
Melt butter in a small bowl, and brush lightly onto pie crusts.
Place tarts on parchment paper, sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Bake for 18-22 minutes, until crust is golden brown and apples are soft and bubbly.
Combine peanut butter and honey in a small bowl.
Heat for 15 seconds in microwave. Stir.
Remove tarts from oven, and evenly divide peanut butter drizzle over tart.