The carbs in this chicken recipe come from the honey used to balance the flavor of the miso. Each serving has only 1 ½ teaspoons of honey, and really keeps the added sugar to a minimum. Serve the chicken over zucchini noodles or vegetables, and top with the extra sauce from the pan.

Nutrition (per chicken breast)

Calories: 255; total fat: 7g; protein: 34.5g; carbohydrates: 13g

Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie of Lively Table.