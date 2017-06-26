The carbs in this chicken recipe come from the honey used to balance the flavor of the miso. Each serving has only 1 ½ teaspoons of honey, and really keeps the added sugar to a minimum. Serve the chicken over zucchini noodles or vegetables, and top with the extra sauce from the pan.
Nutrition (per chicken breast)
Calories: 255; total fat: 7g; protein: 34.5g; carbohydrates: 13g
Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie of Lively Table.
Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly oil a glass baking dish.
Place chicken in dish, season with salt and pepper to taste, cover, and bake in preheated oven for 10-15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the sauce ingredients.
Remove chicken from oven, and pour mixture over the top. Return to oven and bake an additional 10 to 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. It should reach an internal temperature of 165° on a thermometer inserted into the center.
Remove chicken, slice, and serve.