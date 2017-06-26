Servings
2
Cook Time
35
Prep Time
10

The carbs in this chicken recipe come from the honey used to balance the flavor of the miso. Each serving has only 1 ½ teaspoons of honey, and really keeps the added sugar to a minimum. Serve the chicken over zucchini noodles or vegetables, and top with the extra sauce from the pan.

Nutrition (per chicken breast)

Calories: 255; total fat: 7g; protein: 34.5g; carbohydrates: 13g

Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie of Lively Table.

Makes 2 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
35
Ingredients 
Olive or sesame oil
Salt and pepper
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 5 oz each)
For the sauce:
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons miso paste
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon fish sauce
¼ cup rice vinegar
1/2 tablespoon minced or grated fresh ginger
1 chopped green onion
Chili flakes to taste (optional)
For the garnish:
Thinly sliced basil, cilantro leaves, mint leaves, or chopped green onion
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly oil a glass baking dish.

Place chicken in dish, season with salt and pepper to taste, cover, and bake in preheated oven for 10-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the sauce ingredients.

Remove chicken from oven, and pour mixture over the top. Return to oven and bake an additional 10 to 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. It should reach an internal temperature of 165° on a thermometer inserted into the center.

Remove chicken, slice, and serve.