Bring the taste of New Orleans to your very own tailgate with this jumbo-sized shrimp boil.
Loaded up with protein-packed shrimp, huge chunks of corn, Andouille sausage, loads of nutrient-rich potatoes, and, yes, even a few bottles of beer, this recipe makes for the ultimate game-day feast.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories 369; protein 23g; carbs 22g; fat 20g
In a large stockpot over a propane burner, cook onion with butter until translucent. Add 3 gallons water, beer, seasoning, boil mix, hot sauce, and salt. Squeeze in lemon juice.
Let mixture simmer for 1 hour to develop flavor. Add potatoes, onions, sausage, and corn. Cook for 10 minutes, or until potatoes are just tender.
Five minutes before serving, add shrimp. Turn off heat, and let shrimp cook.
Scoop out the “stuff” with a colander, and dump on a table. Serve broth in paper cups.