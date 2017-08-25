Servings
16
Cook Time
80
Prep Time
10

Bring the taste of New Orleans to your very own tailgate with this jumbo-sized shrimp boil.

Loaded up with protein-packed shrimp, huge chunks of corn, Andouille sausage, loads of nutrient-rich potatoes, and, yes, even a few bottles of beer, this recipe makes for the ultimate game-day feast.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 369; protein 23g; carbs 22g; fat 20g

Ingredients 
2 white onions, sliced thin
1 lb butter
3 bottles of beer
1 can Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
1 bag Zatarains Seafood Boil mix
1/4 cup hot sauce
1 cup salt
4 lemons
3-5 lbs red potatoes, halved
4 big onions, quartered
2 lbs Andouille sausage, sliced
12 ears of corn, halved and shucked
6-7 lbs medium to large shrimp
How to make it 

In a large stockpot over a propane burner, cook onion with butter until translucent. Add 3 gallons water, beer, seasoning, boil mix, hot sauce, and salt. Squeeze in lemon juice.

Let mixture simmer for 1 hour to develop flavor. Add potatoes, onions, sausage, and corn. Cook for 10 minutes, or until potatoes are just tender.

Five minutes before serving, add shrimp. Turn off heat, and let shrimp cook.

Scoop out the “stuff” with a colander, and dump on a table. Serve broth in paper cups.