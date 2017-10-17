Fall is all about pumpkins and cranberries, which can be enjoyed in these oven-free energy bars. Walnuts and almond butter provide protein, while whole grain oats and fruit help round out the fiber and phytonutrients, plant chemicals that help keep your healthy and protect against disease.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 168; protein: 5.2g; fat: 6.5g; carbs: 23.9g; sugar: 7.6g
Recipe and photo by Kathryn Pfeffer, R.D. of One Hungry Bunny.
Line a 9x9" baking dish with parchment paper, set aside.
In a food processor, pulse the oats to a fine blend. Transfer the oats to a large mixing bowl.
Combine the remaining ingredients, and stir well to mix thoroughly.
Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Cover with parchment paper on top and smooth the top.
Chill for at least 3 hours in the refrigerator or one hour in the freezer.
Once firm enough, cut into bars and serve.