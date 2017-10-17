Servings
Fall is all about pumpkins and cranberries, which can be enjoyed in these oven-free energy bars. Walnuts and almond butter provide protein, while whole grain oats and fruit help round out the fiber and phytonutrients, plant chemicals that help keep your healthy and protect against disease.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 168; protein: 5.2g; fat: 6.5g; carbs: 23.9g; sugar: 7.6g

Recipe and photo by Kathryn Pfeffer, R.D. of One Hungry Bunny.

Makes 12 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
60
Ingredients 
1½ cups whole oats (Use gluten-free certified if sensitive to gluten)
½ cup pumpkin puree
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp pumpkin spice
2 Tbsp chia seeds
¼ cup walnuts, chopped
¼ cup dried cranberries, unsweetened
¼ cup unsalted almond butter (or other nut or seed butter of your choice)
How to make it 

Line a 9x9" baking dish with parchment paper, set aside. 

In a food processor, pulse the oats to a fine blend. Transfer the oats to a large mixing bowl. 

Combine the remaining ingredients, and stir well to mix thoroughly. 

Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Cover with parchment paper on top and smooth the top. 

Chill for at least 3 hours in the refrigerator or one hour in the freezer. 

Once firm enough, cut into bars and serve.